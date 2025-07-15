Need to build India that all freedom fighters envisioned, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated that the government has set a vision to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, and this goal would be achieved while embracing the country’s rich heritage and fostering a sense of duty.

Addressing an event here to mark the Foundation Day celebration of Bharat Vikas Parishad Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed before us the concept of making our country a fully developed nation by 2047 and a nation which is first in the world in every field.”

He added, “The time has come to move ahead on the basis of development without forgetting our heritage and build the India that all our freedom fighters envisioned.”

Shah emphasised that governments alone cannot solve all the problems unless service organisations work with the same sense of purpose. He noted that Bharat Vikas Parishad has followed this path since its inception and expressed hope that it would continue doing so in the future.

Further lauding the organisation, Shah said, “When the centenary of the country’s independence is celebrated, Bharat Vikas Parishad will continue to contribute to the nation’s development. The organisation has brought a significant change in the lives of millions of people across the country.”

He added that Bharat Vikas Parishad has been inspired by the life and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, embracing the three principles of dedication (Samarpan), organisation (Sangathan), and values (Sanskar) to harness the creative energy of society.

The Home Minister said the energy generated through organisational strength has illuminated the lives of millions and touched those most in need of support. He further said that the organisation has served as a bridge between those who serve and those who are in need of service.