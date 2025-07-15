Seven incomplete ICU hospitals to be redeveloped, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced plans to transform seven Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospitals, established during the Covid-19 pandemic, into super-speciality hospitals.

Speaking at the inauguration of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Model Town, Gupta said the upgrade plan aims to strengthen Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure by repurposing pandemic-era facilities to serve critical care needs.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that not even a single rupee of public money is wasted. That is why we have decided to revive the seven hospitals that were left non-operational during the COVID pandemic,” she said. “We have drawn up a plan for them and work on these hospitals has now resumed,” the chief minister added.

The CM noted that each facility could cater to a specific medical field. “These upgraded hospitals will offer a wide range of critical care services. One hospital could be for cancer care, one for high-risk maternity units, and another for kidney ailments and dialysis,” she added. Gupta said these hospitals would bridge the gap in specialised healthcare services for the people of Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare literacy, Gupta said many patients often turn to tertiary hospitals like AIIMS for minor ailments. “Sometimes people visit AIIMS for a cough or cold, which can be treated at an Arogya Mandir. There needs to be greater awareness about the difference between primary, secondary, and super-speciality healthcare,” she added.

During the event, Gupta also urged the private hospitals to register under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and join the government in the mission to provide for the healthcare needs of the masses.

“Our endeavour should be to boost healthcare needs of the citizens, such that no one coming to Delhi for treatment should get discouraged. Delhi should be made a medical hub to help people from across the country and the globe,” the chief minister said.