Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of MP Abdul Rashid

NEW DELHI: A Special NIA Court in Delhi has reserved its order on Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh’s plea seeking interim bail or custody parole to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning July 21.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh reserved the order after hearing arguments from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Rashid’s legal team.

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked to banned terrorist Hafiz Saeed. His plea seeks either interim bail or permission to attend the session in custody, without bearing travel costs.

Represented by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi, and Nishita Gupta, his counsel argued that Rashid was previously granted interim bail in September 2024 to campaign for the J&K elections, which was extended thrice, showing no security risk.

The defence cited earlier HC orders allowing his attendance in Parliament while in custody, which he complied with responsibly. The NIA opposed bail but requested the accused bear travel expenses if custody parole is granted. The court will pronounce its order on July 21.