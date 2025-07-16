Over 5K cops deployed in Delhi for Kanwar Yatra

NEW DELHI: Security across the national capital has been intensified for the Kanwar Yatra, with over 5,000 police personnel and around 50 paramilitary companies deployed to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, an official said on Tuesday.
Special security arrangements have been made for temple areas and designated Kanwar camps, where pilgrims rest and perform rituals, the official added. According to a senior police officer, drones are also being used for surveillance.
City government officials said 265 camps have been registered so far—more than double last year’s number—following the implementation of a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme to support all Kanwar committees, regardless of size.
“We have made adequate security arrangements, especially along the Kanwar Yatra route,” said a senior officer, adding, “Our main focus is on maintaining law and order. Traffic management is also a major concern. We aim to ensure smooth vehicular movement while facilitating the pilgrims.”
“PCR vans, quick reaction teams (QRTs) and ambulances have been strategically stationed. Separate police teams have been tasked with addressing potential threats and monitoring suspicious activities throughout the week-long religious gathering,” the officer added. All SHOs have been directed to stay in regular contact with local camp organisers to ensure adherence to safety protocols and guidelines.
Due to the movement of Kanwarias and the setup of roadside camps, traffic congestion is expected in several areas including NH-8 (Dhaula Kuan to Rajokri Border), Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road and Outer Ring Road.
Delhi Traffic Police has implemented special measures to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and general traffic. Devotees and commuters are urged to follow traffic rules and police instructions. Traffic violations will be monitored through on-spot prosecution and video surveillance. As per a Delhi Police advisory, heavy transport vehicles will be diverted by UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move via Bhopura or Apsra Border.