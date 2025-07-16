Over 5K cops deployed in Delhi for Kanwar Yatra

NEW DELHI: Security across the national capital has been intensified for the Kanwar Yatra, with over 5,000 police personnel and around 50 paramilitary companies deployed to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, an official said on Tuesday.

Special security arrangements have been made for temple areas and designated Kanwar camps, where pilgrims rest and perform rituals, the official added. According to a senior police officer, drones are also being used for surveillance.

City government officials said 265 camps have been registered so far—more than double last year’s number—following the implementation of a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme to support all Kanwar committees, regardless of size.

“We have made adequate security arrangements, especially along the Kanwar Yatra route,” said a senior officer, adding, “Our main focus is on maintaining law and order. Traffic management is also a major concern. We aim to ensure smooth vehicular movement while facilitating the pilgrims.”