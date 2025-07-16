Tech-driven overhaul of surface parking by MCD, 82 sites up for bidding

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a tech-driven overhaul of the city’s surface parking system, mandating digital billing, real-time monitoring, and stricter enforcement, backed by a fresh e-tender for allotting 82 authorised parking lots across the capital, an official said.

The civic body has mandated that all parking sites, spread across busy markets, residential zones and commercial hubs, be managed through the ‘MyParkings’ mobile application, in order to curb overcharging, eliminate manual slips and boost transparency. The app is now compulsory for all contractors issuing parking slips through handheld digital devices synced in real time.

Any attempt to bypass the digital system will attract penalties of up to Rs 2 lakh and termination of the contract, according to the tender.

The tender outlines 82 parking sites, including three cluster sites, which will be auctioned to private operators on a monthly licence fee basis.