Tech-driven overhaul of surface parking by MCD, 82 sites up for bidding

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a tech-driven overhaul of the city’s surface parking system, mandating digital billing, real-time monitoring, and stricter enforcement, backed by a fresh e-tender for allotting 82 authorised parking lots across the capital, an official said.
The civic body has mandated that all parking sites, spread across busy markets, residential zones and commercial hubs, be managed through the ‘MyParkings’ mobile application, in order to curb overcharging, eliminate manual slips and boost transparency. The app is now compulsory for all contractors issuing parking slips through handheld digital devices synced in real time.
Any attempt to bypass the digital system will attract penalties of up to Rs 2 lakh and termination of the contract, according to the tender.
The tender outlines 82 parking sites, including three cluster sites, which will be auctioned to private operators on a monthly licence fee basis.
Areas such as Defence Colony Market, Vasant Kunj, Lodhi Road Institutional Area, Shaheen Bagh, Stadium Road (Chhatrasal Stadium), and Shastri Nagar are among the locations included. Each site carries a reserve fee. The contract will be awarded to the highest (H1) qualified bidder.
The licence for each parking site will be allotted for an initial term of three years, extendable by another two years based on performance. The last date to submit bids is August 1, and technical bids will be opened on August 5. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Civic Centre on July 21.
Recently, complaints of overcharging were received in the MCD against nearly half dozen parking contractors in various parts of the city. The civic agency took cognizance of the complaints and got these complaints verified through the team of RP Cell.
During verification, MCD found that parking contractors are violating other terms of conditions of the contract as well. Therefore, the corporation imposed penalties for overcharging and other violations nearly Rs 24.5 lakh on them.
Past defaulters or blacklisted firms are barred from bidding, said officials.