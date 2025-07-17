Two warnings must before issuing challans over mosquito breeding: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Residents and business owners in Delhi will now receive two warnings before challans are issued for mosquito breeding violations on their premises.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta to discuss the prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the capital amid the ongoing rainy season, which typically sees a rise in vector-borne diseases.

Until now, municipal bodies and the health department were issuing challans without prior warning upon detection of mosquito breeding. “Residents must be given two clear warnings before any challan is imposed, to give them a chance to adopt preventive measures themselves,” said Gupta. Post-meeting, the CM shared that fogging and anti-mosquito spraying have already been carried out in 5,09,524 homes, while larvae were found and destroyed in 71,086 homes.

Under biological control, larvivorous fishes have been released at 279 locations across Delhi, which help in naturally eliminating mosquito larvae. “These actions are critical to breaking the chain of infection,” she said. Gupta emphasised that the next two months are crucial and that preparations must begin immediately, focusing on awareness, surveillance, and coordinated action.

Top officials from the MCD, DJB, and the Health Department were present in the meeting. “While there is currently no outbreak, Delhi must remain alert and act swiftly. All officers and field workers should implement comprehensive mosquito control measures and ensure active public participation,” Gupta said. The CM also stressed the need for awareness drives and called for special steps to be taken in schools, parks, hospitals, and open areas to prevent mosquito breeding.

“Preventing dengue and other vector-borne diseases is not just the responsibility of the government but requires active public cooperation,”Gupta said.