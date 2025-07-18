Delhi HC slams school rebuilding delay

NEW DELHI: How can a school run without classrooms and only with facilities like a boundary wall, toilet block, and drinking water space alone, the Delhi HC asked, expressing dismay at the authorities for their inaction in rebuilding an MCD-run primary school in Khirki Village.

The court’s remark came after it was informed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had granted permission for repair and renovation of existing facilities like a porta cabin, toilet block, boundary wall, and water space—but not for the construction of classrooms.

“It is beyond comprehension as to how a school can run without classrooms and only with the facilities of boundary wall, toilet block and drinking water space alone,” said a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in a July 2 order, adding that the school “will require classrooms as well.”

The school, which shares a wall with the Tomb of Yusuf Qattal, was constructed in 1949 to educate local children. It was demolished in 2012, and 350 students were shifted to another MCD school. ASI had objected to reconstruction without a no-objection certificate, citing the protected status of the tomb.

A petition filed by the Khirki Village Residents Welfare Association was earlier disposed of last year after the court directed ASI to decide on MCD’s application for reconstruction “in accordance with law… preferably within six weeks.” But no progress has been made, the court noted.