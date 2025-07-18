Delhi to launch day care cancer centres in four hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to roll out dedicated day care centres for cancer patients in four of its hospitals. The initiative, part of a central government scheme, aims to decentralise cancer care and bring chemotherapy and radiotherapy services closer to the community.
The Delhi State Cancer Institute has been appointed as the nodal agency to oversee the implementation of the project. The district-level day care cancer centres will come up at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.
Unlike the current system where chemotherapy is largely confined to tertiary care or specialist hospitals, these new centres will allow patients to access free chemotherapy within their district. Under the model, the first chemotherapy cycle will be administered in the parent hospital where the patient is registered. Subsequent sessions will then be available at the nearby day care centres.
Officials said the programme is expected to significantly ease both logistical and financial burdens on patients, especially those from economically weaker sections. In private hospitals, one session of chemotherapy can cost nearly Rs 50,000.
To ensure the smooth rollout of services, training of medical personnel has already begun. Doctors, nurses and technicians will be trained in clinical oncology practices, including chemotherapy drug handling, patient monitoring and care protocols. The training programme, which will run till November 19, will involve 14 medical officers and nursing staff from the four selected hospitals.
Each batch will include one doctor and one nurse from each centre. Participants will undergo month-long training sessions at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Upon completion, they will be awarded certificates.
Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of the Department of Clinical Oncology at the DSCI, is leading the training initiative. She said the programme will help create a decentralised network of professionals equipped to deliver chemotherapy in district-level settings.
“Through this programme, we aim to build a robust network of trained professionals who can safely and effectively manage chemotherapy in non-specialist hospitals. This step will bring critical cancer treatment within reach of patients who otherwise travel long distances and spend a fortune,” Dr Shukla said.