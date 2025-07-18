Delhi to launch day care cancer centres in four hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to roll out dedicated day care centres for cancer patients in four of its hospitals. The initiative, part of a central government scheme, aims to decentralise cancer care and bring chemotherapy and radiotherapy services closer to the community.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute has been appointed as the nodal agency to oversee the implementation of the project. The district-level day care cancer centres will come up at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

Unlike the current system where chemotherapy is largely confined to tertiary care or specialist hospitals, these new centres will allow patients to access free chemotherapy within their district. Under the model, the first chemotherapy cycle will be administered in the parent hospital where the patient is registered. Subsequent sessions will then be available at the nearby day care centres.

Officials said the programme is expected to significantly ease both logistical and financial burdens on patients, especially those from economically weaker sections. In private hospitals, one session of chemotherapy can cost nearly Rs 50,000.