Kidnapped minor found from Kanpur

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi was traced from Kanpur railway station, police said on Thursday.

The complainant, a resident of Karawal Nagar, reported the kidnapping of his minor son on Wednesday. He alleged that his son had gone for tuition around 4.30 pm and did not return, a senior police officer said.

He stated that he received a call from a person who asked for a ransom of Rs 50,000. When he sent the money to his account, the person had asked for another Rs 1 lakh, the minor’s father reported.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Karawal Nagar police station, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the location of the accused using his mobile number and traced him in Kanpur.

Immediately, the team was dispatched to Kanpur and was coordinated with GRP. Through swift efforts by the team, the minor boy was safely recovered by GRP from Kanpur Central Railway Station, police said. They futher added that investigation is underway to nab the accused.