Delhi govt appoints PWD nodal officer to fast-track 5G, broadband infra rollout

NEW DELHI: In a major push to strengthen broadband infrastructure and accelerate 5G deployment in the city, Delhi government has appointed a nodal officer within the Public Works Department (PWD) to coordinate with the State Broadband Committee. The committee, functioning under the Ministry of Communication, addresses challenges faced by telecom service providers in setting up towers and laying optical fibre cables in urban areas.

This move comes after a meeting held last year where central authorities asked departments like the PWD to designate officials responsible for handling connectivity-related clearances. “The newly appointed nodal officer will focus on clearing pending permissions related to Right of Way (RoW)’ a key requirement for laying underground optical fibre and erecting telecom towers,” officials said.

To streamline infrastructure, the committee has directed the Urban Development Department to ensure that all agencies planning excavation work inform the relevant authorities beforehand.