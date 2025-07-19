Sextortion gang busted in Delhi: Kingpin, 3 others held for blackmailing with obscene videos

NEW DELHI: Four members of a sextortion syndicate, including its kingpin, were arrested for extorting people after blackmailing them with obscene videos.

Based on the complainant’s statement a case was registered, who alleged that the accused contacted him initially on an internet application, then via WhatsApp video call, and played a pre-recorded obscene video featuring a woman.

The complainant said that he was manipulated and later received the obscene video of himself recorded by the fraudster. In lieu of deleting it, the fraudster demanded money for not circulating it on social media, police said.

The complainant was scared and transferred Rs 35,000 to the fraudster. When the fraudster demanded more money, he lodged the complaint.

Analysing the money trail, police tracked the suspects in Mewat region, of Rajasthan. The first raid was conducted in Delhi, where two accused -- Mangal Singh and Shyam Singh -- were arrested.

The kingpin Armaan Khan was arrested too from Mewat Rajasthan. Khan said that he received the payment scanner of Mangal through his associate Aasid Khan, who was arrested too.