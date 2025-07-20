Over 2,300 men fined for entering women-only coaches in Delhi Metro in 2024-25

NEW DELHI: More than 2,300 male passengers were fined for entering women-only coaches in the Delhi Metro during the fiscal year 2024–25, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Officials said 2,320 challans were issued under the Delhi Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, each attracting a fine of `250.

The highest number of violations were reported in May (443), followed by April (419) and September (397). Interestingly, only one offender was penalised in December 2024.

In cases where violators are unable to pay the fine immediately, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or DMRC flying squad personnel issue a warning and allow them to leave. “These drives are conducted in close coordination with CISF teams stationed across the metro network,” a DMRC official said.

To tackle the issue, DMRC has launched multiple awareness campaigns. These include regular announcements on platforms and inside trains, prominent signage indicating the location of women-only coaches, and social media posts on DMRC’s official handles.

Additionally, flying squads have been deployed to monitor such violations and take necessary action. “Our aim is to ensure a safer and more respectful environment for female passengers. These checks and sensitisation drives will continue,” the official added.

The Delhi Metro, with its 10 colour-coded lines and 257 stations, covers a network of nearly 395 km. Each train typically consists of six or eight coaches, with one reserved exclusively for women. Recently, a video went viral showing male passengers occupying the ladies’ coach and refusing to leave despite repeated requests by female commuters, highlighting the ongoing challenge despite existing regulations.