Two Irani gang members held after shootout in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two members of an Irani gang were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in southeast Delhi. They both had come to the city to commit robberies with other gang members.

They have been identified as accused Murtaza Ali (38) and Siraj Ali (40), both residents of Bhopal, MP. Two sophisticated pistols, six live cartridges and one stolen motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

The duo were nabbed acting on a tip-off that they would pass through the area opposite Indraprastha Park near the Meerut Expressway T-point.

A team comprising Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and a special task force was formed. At around 12.30 am, police intercepted the accused on a motorcycle. The goons opened fire, discharging four rounds at the police team, with one round striking the bulletproof jacket of constable Rajender.

In self-defence, police fired three rounds, injuring both accused in their legs. They were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Singh said. The duo are habitual offenders with a history of crime.