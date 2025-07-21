Bazaar of endless stories: Delhi's iconic book market still thriving on passion and paper
On a humid Sunday morning, where Delhi’s sky hung in a delicate balance between glaring sunlight and the threat of rain, I found myself walking into a living archive — the legendary Sunday Book Bazaar of Daryaganj, now relocated to Mahila Haat, just outside Delhi Gate Metro Station, Gate No. 3, on Asaf Ali Road. For over five decades, this market has been a haven for readers, collectors, and wanderers of Old Delhi, running since 1964 and still standing — persistent and poetic, like the stories it holds.
The present-day bazaar houses over 230 booksellers, each one staking claim to a few square feet of literary chaos. Cardboard cartons overflow with books, plastic sheets shield hardcovers from the drizzle, and metal stands groan under the weight of second-hand classics. In an era dominated by algorithmic recommendations and glitzy bookstores, the Daryaganj Book Bazaar offers something refreshingly analog — here, it’s your instinct, curiosity, and sharp eye that guide your hunt.
A Storied Legacy
Qamar Saeed, 62-year-old president of the Daryaganj Patri Sunday Book Bazaar Welfare Association, who has been selling books in the same market for 44 years, says, “You will find the rarest of rare books in this market. Not just books, but old magazines that you’d find in huge libraries, Atlas books, discovery books which would cost Rs 5000-8000 in other bookshops, and books from the time of partition in Hindi, English, and even Urdu, all priced between Rs 500-700.”
“I was 18 when I decided to start selling books. My father worked with the Delhi Police CBI branch, and I studied at Daryaganj DAV School. One day, while buying vegetables, the seller tore a magazine to wrap the vegetables. That incident made me so upset that I promised myself I would sell books and magazines instead. That’s how my journey began, and I’ve been here ever since, interacting with students and parents every day. I have witnessed Daryaganj change over the years,” he recalls, standing proudly in the same market that has witnessed his personal transformation.
Timeless Appeal of Paper
You can brush past rows of Khaled Hosseini, Haruki Murakami, and Franz Kafka, only to find yourself holding a slightly yellowed Harry Potter paperback — still in demand, still cherished. It’s a curious kind of magic that a book, long after its prime, can still spark delight in the eyes of a young buyer.
Curiosity led me to ask a seller, “Bhaiyya, Harry Potter ab kaun kharidta hai?” (Who buys Harry Potter now?) A couple of students, overhearing the question, chimed in: “Harry Potter craze can never end. We were in school when our classmates used to buy one original Harry Potter book for Rs 600-800. Now we can get all the books in the series for this price, thanks to the Book Market.”
Meanwhile, for every fan of Western authors, there’s an anchor in the East — Munshi Premchand, Kabir Das, Amrita Pritam, Ismat Chughtai, and Maithili Sharan Gupt line up with quiet authority. It’s something almost reverent to see Jhumpa Lahiri next to Chetan Bhagat, or Khushwant Singh beside V.S. Naipaul — as though the entire landscape of Indian English writing has been flattened into a single, sprawling mat on the pavement.
Children’s books, from Enid Blyton and Harold Pinter to H.G. Wells, are treasures in themselves. You might even chance upon a gem for Rs 10 — a price unimaginable in a world where even a decent pen costs more.
Booksellers: Custodians of Culture
What’s even more striking than the books are the booksellers themselves. Many of them have little formal education, but possess a remarkable command over their stock.
Name an author — be it Murakami, Premchand, or Amitav Ghosh — and they’ll instantly pull out the complete set or tell you which part is missing, and when it’s likely to arrive. One seller, Rajendra Singh, explains, “Itne saalon ka tajurba hai madam, books aur authors ke naam ungliyon pe rate hue hain...” (Madam, after so many years, the names of books and authors are at my fingertips.) Their memory is photographic, their knowledge instinctive. Over the years, they’ve built not just a business, but a relationship with the books they sell. It’s this deep connection with literature that gives them the uncanny ability to recall the exact title or author even amidst the scattered chaos.
More Than Books: Slice of History
Beyond the world of paper, the market offers a slice of history. Tucked into a corner is a stall selling vintage coins, postcards, and stamps. This stall is run by Sandeep Vidyarthi, who’s been in the business for 25 years. His stamps date back to British India, and his postcards still bear the faded, official marks of East India Postage — fragments of history held in palm-sized paper.
“The best thing about sitting here,” Vidyarthi says, “is that onlookers cannot resist touching the old coins and postal cards. They’re drawn to them. I have regular customers — some come from as far as Russia. There’s a particular Russian collector based in Delhi who’s been buying stamps from me for the last 17 years.”
Vidtyarthi’s voice softens when he adds, “I’ve been born around these stamp collections. My father was into this, and now I’ve been handling it for 25 years.”
Market Built on Trust & Loyalty
The market also thrives on an unspoken bond between buyers and sellers. It’s a place where compassion often outweighs cost.
One such moment unfolded when 75-year-old Supreme Court advocate KS Gnanasambandan, a regular visitor, came looking for a book on history, law, and culture. When told the price was Rs 700, he hesitated and began walking away. But the bookseller, sensing the man’s age and experience, called him back. “Sir, le jao. Aap toh purane grahak ho,” (Sir, take it. You’ve been a loyal customer for years) the bookseller said, handing over the thick volume for Rs 400. There are no loyalty cards here — just loyalty itself.
The ‘Free Reading Zone’
One small stall in particular stands out, not because of its selection, but because of its mission. A bright sign above it reads, “Free Reading Zone,” inviting everyone to stop by. Unlike typical stalls focused solely on selling, this one encourages people to sit, browse, and read without any pressure to buy. It’s a quiet rebellion against the commercialization of literature — a space where reading is valued above the transaction.
A Bargain Hunter’s Paradise
In Daryaganj, prices are more art than science. A pristine copy of a novel might cost you Rs 100, while a tattered but readable version can be bargained down to Rs 20 or Rs 50. The thrill lies in the chase — spotting a long-lost novel or an old edition of NCERT textbooks bundled together at throwaway rates.
The market isn’t just about fiction — it spans an entire academic ecosystem. From NCERT textbooks and solved papers for Class 10 to guides for competitive exams like IAS, JEE, NEET, and UGC-NET — it’s all here. You’ll also find manuals on art, records, psychology, medical research, and social sciences, sandwiched between dog-eared novels and children’s picture books.
Vinod, one of the booksellers, says, “Parents, students, and researchers come here with long lists of academic books. This place has it all. And if there’s a book you’re looking for that’s not available, we’ll get it for you in less than an hour, or tell you where to find it the next day.”
Challenges Amidst Charm
However, like all paradises, this one isn’t perfect. The market suffers from a lack of basic facilities. With only one public washroom, minimal drinking water arrangements, and no seating areas for elderly or disabled visitors, the conditions leave much to be desired.
Come rain, and the market floods. Booksellers must hurriedly cover their stock or pack up entirely. Their temporary shelters do little to shield them from the weather.
Asharfi Lal Verma, vice president of the Daryaganj Patri Book Association, says, “When the market was shifted in 2019 by former Deputy Commissioner Veditha Reddy, we were thankful as it gave us our own space. But now, this place too needs maintenance. The MCD charges us Rs 275 per head for the right to sell here, but the infrastructure is lacking. The washrooms run out of water by 2 pm, and when it rains, the entire area fills with water, taking about two hours to drain. We have written to the current commissioner, but nothing has changed.”
The Heart of the Bazaar
The Sunday Book Bazaar is not just a market — it is a reminder of a simpler time, when the joy of discovering a book wasn’t tied to an algorithm but to the serendipity of the moment.
These are not mere vendors, but custodians of culture. While the world speeds toward Kindles and subscription models, the Sunday Book Bazaar reminds us of the value of slowing down — of flipping pages, of haggling over words, of breathing in the smell of old books in open air and not forgetting to buy tote bags before you enter the market.
As I walked out, a bookseller handed me a paper bookmark with a smile. It read, “Some stories find you. Not the other way around.” I believe him.
Tracing Daryaganj’s Book Bazaar 60-year tradition
At first this Bazaar was held at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital facility close Jama Masjid at intersection of Dayraganj bridge. This predominant street until Golcha cinema had best 30 books stalls then. The “Patri Kitab Bazaar,” also known as the Sunday Book Market, was established in 1964. It has since grown to become a hallmark of Daryaganj. It was more than two miles long and provided a wide selection of books at reasonable prices, ranging from scholarly works to uncommon finds. Today, the bazaar houses over 230 booksellers, each one staking claim to a few square feet of literary chaos.