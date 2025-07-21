Delhi Police busts transnational lottery scam; two Nigerians among six held

NEW DELHI: A well-oiled transnational racket that duped Indians through fake online lotteries and prize schemes has been busted by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including two Nigerian nationals illegally residing in India. The syndicate, which had been operating in the capital and NCR region for several years, was unearthed following a targeted surveillance operation based on specific intelligence inputs received earlier this month.

“Shahid Raza was apprehended from Punjabi Bagh while in possession of Rs 3.63 lakh in cash, nine ATM cards and a mobile phone containing incriminating data. His interrogation revealed a deep-rooted network involving both Indian and foreign nationals of Nigerian origin,” said Vikram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

The police then apprehended Shedrack Onainor from Khanpur while he was allegedly collecting cheated money. Onainor, who originally came to India in 2013 on a medical visa, had been overstaying since 2018.

Subsequent arrests included Raza’s son-in-law, Shahrukh Khan, and brothers Vikas and Rakesh from Bareilly. Another Nigerian national, Sunday John, alias Liberty, who overstayed his business visa, was also arrested.

“Teams seized multiple mobile phones, Aadhaar and PAN cards, cheque books, passbooks, and other items linked to the cheating racket,” the DCP said. “The Nigerian handlers — Onainor and Sunday — acted as masterminds, luring victims through fake online lottery and prize announcements. Once a victim transferred the money into designated accounts, the Indian accomplices managed its withdrawal and delivery,” Singh said.

Raza and Shahrukh managed the cash operations. Vikas and Rakesh facilitated account creation using forged Aadhaar cards and fake SIMs, while Shahrukh generated UPI IDs and handled digital transfers.

“The ATM cards linked to these accounts were handed over to Shahrukh and Shahid,” he added. “All six accused have been remanded to judicial custody,” police said.