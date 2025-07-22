Banned cigarettes worth over Rs 25 lakh seized in New Delhi, four held

NEW DELHI: Four people, including two women, were arrested from the Delhi-Noida border for allegedly smuggling foreign brands of prohibited cigarettes from Guwahati, Assam, to the capital. The accused have been identified as Mukeem and Sameer, both residents of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukeem allegedly paid the women Rs 4,000 each to pose as family members in an attempt to mislead the police.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on Sunday that some people from Guwahati were smuggling a huge cache of prohibited cigarettes to Delhi, and the accused were nabbed carrying foreign cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Preliminary market evaluation places the total worth of the seized contraband at about Rs 25.76 lakh, and one SUV was recovered from the accused. The vehicle, police said, belongs to Sameer and was gifted to him by his in-laws at the time of his marriage.

One of the women is currently separated from her husband and lives with her parents in Delhi. The other is a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the two women became acquainted while working together at a private company in Gurgaon. It was found that the seized cigarette packets lacked the statutory health warnings mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.