Now, enjoy live classical dances, music, sitar recital and crafts at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Waiting for flights, whether delayed or arriving early, will no longer be a boring experience for passengers at Delhi Airport. As part of a new initiative titled “DEL Vibes”, the airport has introduced live Indian classical dance and music performances, along with craft workshops, to engage and entertain travellers.

The programme has been introduced across all terminals and aims to offer passengers, both domestic and international, a cultural experience during their travel, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) Monday. It features live performances of Indian classical dance forms, including Kathak and Bharatanatyam, as well as instrumental recitals that utilise tar shehnai, santoor, sitar, and sarangi. Travellers can also take part in hands-on craft sessions and artist-led demonstrations, according to DIAL.

The performances are scheduled daily between 10 am and 6 pm and include 10–15 minutes of classical dance, 20–25 minutes of live music, and 15-minute curated craft experiences. The sessions are interspersed with filler segments anchored by emcees to engage with passengers and guide them through the programming, said DIAL.

According to DIAL, the initiative is also aimed at easing travel-related stress and anxiety, especially for first-time flyers, by providing a calming and engaging environment. The airport described it as an effort to convert transit time into an opportunity for cultural immersion.

“This is our way of giving every traveller a piece of India’s cultural richness even before they leave the airport. It reflects our vision not just to manage and operate India’s busiest transit hub, but to create memorable experiences for passengers,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

“The airport has been actively promoting Indian art and culture by commissioning large-scale installations such as the twelve mudra sculptures at Terminal 3, a 12-foot Surya Namaskar statue as well as murals and paintings by leading contemporary artists,” the airport said in a statement.