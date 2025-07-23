900 rainwater harvesting pits near completion along Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is nearing completion of approximately 900 rainwater harvesting pits along the Namo Bharat corridor, which stretches from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. The initiative is part of NCRTC’s push towards sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Covering a distance of 82 km, around 70 km of the corridor is elevated while the rest is underground. In the elevated sections, the harvesting structures are being installed in the central road divider beneath the viaduct span. These recharge pits are being installed at stations, depots and elevated sections of the corridor.

Additionally, two pits are being built at every entry and exit gate of the stations to collect runoff from the station roofs and viaduct structures.

According to officials, each station pit measures 2 metres in diameter and 2.5 metres in depth, with a water collection capacity of around 6,500 litres. The pits under the viaduct are larger—measuring 2.9 by 1.5 meters and 1.5 meters deep—capable of storing up to 8,700 litres of rainwater.

The pits are strategically placed at intervals of one viaduct span. Water from the viaduct flows through pipes into two small chambers positioned opposite each other at ground level near the pillars. The rainwater then passes through a three-layer gravel and sand filtration system before percolating into the ground via the harvesting pit, the officials added.