Cyber security awareness takes centre stage at Jamia

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to promote cyber safety, Jamia Millia Islamia inaugurated its student-led ‘Cyber Club’ with an awareness lecture by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). The event, held at the Faculty of Engineering & Technology Auditorium, was organised by the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare and was attended by JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, and other dignitaries.

Srivastva delivered a lecture on growing cybercrime threats and emphasised the need for digital vigilance. He explained various types of cyber threats, prevention methods, and reporting mechanisms. He praised JMI’s effort, saying the Cyber Club could be a model for other campuses to strengthen cyber safety. DCP South East Delhi Dr. Hemant Tiwari warned students about oversharing on social media and the growing misuse of mule bank accounts, urging caution and emotional independence online.