Smooth traffic on Minto Bridge surprises commuters

NEW DELHI: In a rare departure from the norm, the Minto Bridge underpass, notorious for severe waterlogging every monsoon, remained dry and fully operational during Wednesday morning’s heavy rain, drawing surprise and praise from Delhiites.

Located at the intersection of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road), the century-old railway underpass is typically among the first to flood during the rains, bringing traffic to a halt and drawing criticism over poor civic preparedness. However despite heavy rainfall, vehicles moved smoothly through the underpass, with no signs of water accumulation. A video of the clear roadway quickly went viral, with social media users expressing disbelief and cautious optimism. Minto Bridge connects key points like Connaught Place, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi, and Darya Ganj, making its monsoon performance a barometer of city infrastructure.

“This is the change Delhi is witnessing under the BJP government in just a few months!” posted BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, crediting the improvement to the civic efforts led by CM Rekha Gupta. Whether this is a one-off win or a sign of systemic improvement remains uncertain. For now, the residents are relieved to see the city’s most flood-prone spot stay above water.