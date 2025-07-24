‘Supernumerary quota’: DU releases sports trial schedule for UG admissions

NEW DELHI: The DU on Wednesday released the detailed schedule for sports trials for admission to its undergraduate programmes under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2025-26. The trials will be conducted from July 31 to August 4 across various colleges and sports complexes in Delhi.

The sports trials will cover over 30 disciplines for men and women, including athletics, badminton, cricket, football, swimming, boxing, judo, squash, shooting and more. Candidates must report 30 minutes before the scheduled time at the assigned venues. Venues for the trials include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University Polo Ground, the Sports Complex at the University of Delhi, PGDAV College, Jesus and Mary College, Shyam Lal College, and other locations across the city.

For complete details on discipline-wise timings, venues and equipment requirements, candidates are advised to visit the official DU website. Apart from CUET, DU offers undergraduate admissions under 10 supernumerary quotas, including categories such as orphans, Sikkimese nominees, single girl children, differently-abled students, children of armed forces personnel and students with achievements in sports or extracurricular activities.

The trials for archery, athletics, badminton (women), basketball (men), cricket (men), football (women), handball (men), hockey (men), netball (women), swimming, table tennis and wrestling will be held on July 31.

On August 1, the events will include badminton (men), chess, cricket (women), fencing, gymnastics, football (men), kabaddi (men), kho-kho, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball (men), and weightlifting. The events scheduled for August 2 include baseball, basketball (women), boxing, handball (women), hockey (women), judo, kabaddi (women), softball, squash, and volleyball (women). The shooting is scheduled for August 4.