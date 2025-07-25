AI-powered routes to expand DEVI services

NEW DELHI: In a move to improve the connectivity of its electric bus network, the DTC has reworked the routes of DEVI buses based AI study conducted in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The decision follows growing public complaints over limited coverage and inadequate bus stops under the initiative.

Officials said that over two dozen new routes and nearly 600 new bus stops have been identified in the Trans-Yamuna region as part of the revamp, with implementation set to begin next month. The new stops, marked by pillars instead of full-fledged shelters, will cater to neighbourhoods previously left out of the network.

“We were receiving repeated complaints about a lack of dedicated stops and clarity in routes. In many areas, buses passed through without any designated halts. This new plan will change that,” said a DTC official. Currently, 246 mini electric buses operate under the DEVI scheme, including 50 metro feeder services already integrated into the DTC fleet. These are managed from Ghazipur, East Vinod Nagar and Shastri Park. Under new plan, all buses will run on freshly mapped routes, with 18 out of 21 routes in Trans-Yamuna redesigned.