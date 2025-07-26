Underground power line project set for expansion, Janakpuri next in line

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s ambitious project to replace overhead electric wires with underground cabling is expanding to more areas, including Janakpuri, Malviya Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area (SDA), officials said on Friday. This initiative follows the successful launch of a pilot project in BH Block, Shalimar Bagh, earlier this month.

The Rs 8 crore Shalimar Bagh pilot project is estimated to be completed in three months. Following Shalimar Bagh, the project will move to Janakpuri’s C4E Block, an officials said. This area was selected due to its suitable infrastructure for the new cabling. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, who represents Janakpuri, supports the initiative. Officials also plan to expand the project to Malviya Nagar, SDA, and Shahdara once administrative approvals are granted.

The Janakpuri project, executed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), involves replacing around 2 km of overhead low-tension cables with 2.5 km of underground feeder cables and 2,400 m of service cables. The work also includes the installation of 15 strategically placed feeder pillars to enhance power distribution.

The project will cover key roads like Major P Srikumar Marg, Shani Bazar Road, and Ram Mandir Marg. Installation is underway, with the project expected to be completed by the end of August.

This shift to underground cabling will reduce power disruptions caused by weather-related damage to overhead wires and poles, the officials said. The pilot project incorporates advanced technology, such as automated fault detection and IoT sensors for real-time monitoring, improving fault detection and maintenance.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore in its 2025-26 budget to support the broader rollout of the underground cabling project. This development plan aims to improve urban infrastructure and enhance power supply reliability across the national capital.