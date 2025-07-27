7k students apply under Armed Forces quota for DU undergraduate courses

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has received 7,790 applications for undergraduate admissions under the Children and Widows (CW) of Armed Forces supernumerary quota for the 2025–26 academic session. The university has published a tentative list of eligible candidates under the CW category and has advised all applicants to thoroughly review their eligibility details and assigned priority status as listed on the official website.

The university has specified that those required to submit their valid Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) and supporting documents must do so by 11:59 pm on Monday. This will be the final chance to submit the necessary documents, with no further extensions granted.

According to university policy, five percent of seats in all undergraduate programmes across colleges are reserved for children and widows of armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel. Admissions under this quota follow a priority system notified by the Ministry of Defence. All candidates must present a valid ECC issued by a competent authority during admission.

The priority system, as outlined in the official notification, comprises nine categories: Priority I include widows or wards of defence personnel killed in action. Priority II covers wards of personnel disabled in action and boarded out due to service-related disability. Priority III includes widows or wards of those who died in service with death attributable to military service. Priority IV refers to wards of personnel disabled in service and boarded out due to disability attributable to military service.

Priority V encompasses wards of ex-servicemen or serving personnel, including police personnel, who have received gallantry awards such as Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal (Gallantry), and others.

Priority VI includes wards of ex-servicemen.

Priority VII is for wives of defence personnel who were disabled in action or service, or ex-servicemen and serving personnel awarded gallantry medals. Priority VIII and Priority IX are for wards and wives of currently serving personnel, respectively.