AAP slams BJP over trash dump site at Majlis Park

NEW DELHI: Even as the BJP’s “four-engine government” touts its vision of a world-class Delhi, a fresh garbage crisis is brewing—this time near Majlis Park Metro Station in the Civil Lines zone.

On Saturday, AAP’s Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, visited the site and slammed the BJP for creating what he called Delhi’s fourth garbage mountain instead of eliminating the existing ones.

Narang alleged that MCD waste, silt, and construction debris are being dumped at this new site under the direction of BJP Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Civil Lines Zonal Chairman Gulab Singh Rathore, both of whom represent the area. “The stench is unbearable. Locals are suffering while BJP leaders click photos near old landfills under their so-called cleanliness drive,” Narang said.

He mocked the justification given by local BJP leaders, and reportedly called the site part of a new ‘CM Kooda Yojana.’ “In one month, this heap has grown 8–9 feet tall. Is this their idea of beautification?” he asked, adding that the dump threatens public health, especially during monsoon, due to rising mosquito-borne diseases.

The site, previously cleared by the AAP government for a public park, now lies buried under trash, he added. Given its proximity to the Outer Ring Road and the Metro station, Narang sarcastically asked if the BJP plans to turn it into a “heritage site.”

The AAP leaded vowed to raise the issue in the legislative assembly and write to the chief minister, Mayor, and MCD Commissioner demanding urgent action.