Delhi rains: Wall collapse in Civil Lines kills two, injures two others

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman and her son died, while two others were injured on Tuesday as a wall collapsed following heavy rain in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area near the lieutenant governor’s house. According to the police, they found that four labourers working in Sehgal Colony were buried under the debris.

All four individuals were rescued and shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital, where Meera and her son Ganpat (17) were declared dead. Her elder son, Dashrath (19), and her husband Nanhe (35), are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

All the victims are residents of Dharmapura, Chhattarpur, in Madhya Pradesh. All of them had travelled to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh. Meera’s husband had remained back home. At the time of the incident, Meera and her sons were inside a makeshift hut at the construction site, while Nanhe was sitting nearby. Suddenly, a nearly 15-foot wall of the under-construction building collapsed on them, officials said.

According to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, locals assisted in rescue efforts. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The official also mentioned that all nearby properties sustained damage due to the collapse.

Initial inquiry revealed that the eastern wall of plot number-7, collapsed, as no safety measures were taken (i.e., reinforcement of the wall, etc.), and debris fell onto the site and damaged houses causing the injuries, police officials said.

‘BJP’s inability exposed’

Delhi Congress president, Devender Yadav, alleged that the BJP government’s lack of preparations to tackle the monsoon chaos was once again exposed when showers on Tuesday created heavy traffic snarls and waterlogging everywhere.

Key areas flooded, says Cong

Delhi went under water in key areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naryana, Patel Nagar, Kamla Nagar Market, Ambedkar Stadium, Pragati Maidan, GTK Depot, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, among many other areas, Delhi Congress president said.