3 held for duping people by posing as Delhi Jal Board officials

NEW DELHI: Three Jharkhand-based men were arrested for allegedly duping people by impersonating themselves as representatives of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). They made victims install a fake mobile application and later siphoned off money after obtaining their banking credentials, police said on Monday.

According to police, a person received a message on May 12 from someone claiming to be a DJB official, stating that his water service would be disconnected due to a pending meter reading update. He was asked to contact one Devesh Joshi.

The complainant called the number and was told that his water connection would be disconnected unless the meter reading was updated. He was then asked to install a DJB app. Trusting the caller, he installed the app and entered his name, mobile number, and KNO number. He was asked to make a payment of Rs 12. When he entered his internet banking credentials, the payment failed, but Rs 38,161 was later debited in multiple transactions.

“Following investigation and raids in different area, three accused—Ravi Mandal, Ramesh Kumar Mandal and Mahendra Kumar Mandal (27)—were arrested,” DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.