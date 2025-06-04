NGT raps government, civic bodies over pigeon droppings

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Delhi government and civic bodies over the growing problem of pigeon droppings on footpaths, pavements, and public spaces in the national capital. The action comes in response to a plea filed by a school student, highlighting health and environmental hazards caused by unchecked feeding and the rising pigeon population.

A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel directed the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to file their responses through affidavits at least one week before the next hearing on October 18.

The responses must be submitted via e-filing. The student petitioner said that dried pigeon droppings, when disturbed during cleaning, mix with dust and release toxic particles into the air. This can cause lung diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which leads to scarring and long-term breathing issues.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Ashish Jain highlighted a location where a food grain vendor feeds pigeons, resulting in heavy droppings. “When broomed in the morning, it makes the air toxic, especially for children and the elderly,” he said.

The plea seeks immediate removal of such vendors from public pathways and urges civic authorities to act swiftly.

Taking note of the matter, the NGT said the issue involves “substantial compliance of environmental norms” and needs urgent attention.

“If any respondent files the reply directly, they must remain virtually present,” the May 29 order stated.