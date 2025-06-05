Loan deductions no excuse to deny maintenance: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has clarified that personal loans, EMIs, or other voluntary financial obligations cannot be used as an excuse by an earning spouse to avoid paying maintenance to a dependent spouse or child.

A division bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Renu Bhatnagar held that deductions such as house rent, power bills, life insurance premiums, and EMIs for personal borrowings do not count as legitimate reductions in income when calculating maintenance payments.

“These are considered to be voluntary financial obligations undertaken by the earning spouse, which cannot override the primary obligation to maintain a dependent spouse or child,” the court said in its order dated May 26.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging a family court’s decision that directed him to pay Rs 15,000 per month for the maintenance of his wife and child. The wife had approached the family court under Section 24 of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking interim financial aid.

The husband argued that the court had not taken into account his financial burdens, including EMI payments for a property loan and premiums for a mediclaim policy that also covered his wife and child.