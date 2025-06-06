Adulting, the LEGO way: AFOLs of Delhi NCR on why LEGO is a serious hobby

Building bonds

Fortunately, LEGO building isn’t a solitary activity — it’s also a hands-on way to bond across generations. Media professional Tanvi Chaturvedi who had brought her nephew along, was bonding over their shared love for Harry Potter. “He’s a total Potterhead. To keep up with him, I’m reading books, collecting cards, even building with him,” she says, adding that she’s eyeing the Harry Potter sets to spend more quality time with him. “When kids are around eighth grade, they start looking for something to bond over with older siblings or parents. LEGO creates that middle ground — it’s challenging enough for both kids and adults, making it perfect for quality time,” she adds.

David, too, shares this sentiment. His pre-teen daughter is now a LEGO pro, having started at age three. “She followed the instructions perfectly and now builds sets with over 4,000 pieces solo. She’s in eighth grade now and has been building for almost eight years. Whenever we get time, we build together,” he says. LEGO purchases are a yearly ritual for them.

Building together also doubles as date nights for AFOLs like Pacheco. “My wife and I love our LEGO date nights — we pour a drink, chill, and build together,” he says. “When we were dating, she gifted me the Friends LEGO apartment set, and for our first anniversary, she got me the about ₹40,000 Old Trafford set.”