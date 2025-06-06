Three arrested in murder case after encounter

NEW DELHI: Two persons were arrested following a shootout for allegedly killing a man in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. A third conspirator was also nabbed in connection with the case, a police official said on Thursday.

According to police, the murder may be linked to personal enmity or a property dispute. “Further details will emerge after sustained interrogation,” said an officer.

“A PCR call was received on May 15 around 12:45 pm regarding a firing incident near the bus stop at CDR Chowk. A man, later identified as Arun Lohia, was shot by assailants who fled the spot. He was taken to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead,” a police official said.

During investigation, CCTV footage helped identify the accused. “Around 3 am on Thursday, we received a tip-off and laid a trap on the Chirag Delhi–Khanpur stretch. The accused, Deepak and Yogesh, were spotted on a motorcycle. They attempted to flee, fired at police, and were shot in the legs during retaliatory fire,” said a senior police officer.

Weapons, cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered. Later, the third accused, Ajay, was caught near Asian Market, Pushp Vihar, with a country-made pistol and live cartridges.