Delhi Assembly unveils 100-day ‘report card’

NEW DELHI: The Assembly on Friday celebrated the completion of 100 days of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly with a ceremonial release of its Report Card – a document that highlights its key achievements, innovations, and its “evolving, inclusive legislative ethos.”

The event was held within the Assembly premises in the presence of Union minister Harsh Malhotra who lauded the Assembly’s work, describing the Report Card as “a reflection of remarkable accomplishments” and lauding its theme of ‘Virasat’ and ‘Vikas’.

He further praised Speaker Vijender Gupta’s balanced leadership, highlighting a shift in the conduct of Assembly proceedings in the first 100 days. “In this period, not once have we witnessed the kind of disruptions that had become commonplace in the previous decade,” he remarked. “Gupta has upheld democratic traditions, provided equal space to the Opposition, and ensured the dignity of the House.”

Gupta, in his address, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to transparency, sustainable development, and cultural preservation. He highlighted key milestones achieved during the Assembly’s first 100 days, including the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to facilitate a paperless legislature and the laying of the foundation stone for a 500 kW solar power plant.