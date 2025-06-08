Man held for threatening to kill Delhi CM after cops refused help to contact estranged wife

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly issuing a death threat under the influence of alcohol to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after police refused to help him contact his estranged wife, an official said.

Accused Shlok Tripathi was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police and the UP Police from Ghaziabad, he added.

The accused is being jointly interrogated at the office of the Delhi Police’s Special Staff in northwest Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau, a senior officer said.

While he mentioned during interrogation that his wife left her matrimonial house due to a dispute between her and his mother, police said she possibly took the decision as the accused has a drinking problem. “He wanted to talk and meet his wife, who has been living separately from him due to his alcohol addiction,” the officer said.

In a desperate attempt to talk to his wife, the accused dialled the emergency helpline in Ghaziabad in the wee hours of Friday. “He asked police to make his wife come back and complained she was not talking to him. But, when cops did not pay heed, he threatened to kill the chief minister,” he said.