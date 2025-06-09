Delhi to build 5-km tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road to ease traffic

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday announced the construction of a tunnel from Shiv Murti–Mahipalpur to Nelson Mandela Road in Vasant Kunj to ease congestion in South Delhi and the NCR. The tunnel, featuring two underground tubes, is expected to streamline vehicular flow and significantly reduce traffic snarls.

CM Rekha Gupta said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved six major infrastructure projects for the capital. Among them, the 5-kilometre-long tunnel is a key initiative aimed at balancing traffic between South Delhi and NCR, curbing pollution, and enhancing the city’s overall infrastructure. The project will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

According to the chief minister, the tunnel will include two underground tubes, one for each direction. Each tube will have three lanes, ensuring smooth traffic movement. The tunnel will also be equipped with advanced features such as electro-mechanical systems, ventilation, fire safety measures, CCTV surveillance, emergency exits, cross-passages, and control rooms.

Gupta stated that the decision came after a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during which infrastructure projects worth Rs 24,000 crore aimed at decongesting Delhi and its adjoining regions were cleared. She said, “This tunnel will not only reduce the load on existing roads but will also transform the entire traffic scenario in South Delhi and surrounding areas.”

Government officials explained that the tunnel will decongest Nelson Mandela Road, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri. It is also expected to reduce traffic on Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and NH-48, offering a signal-free corridor connecting South Delhi with Dwarka and Gurugram.

In the long run, the tunnel will serve as a key link between Central/East Delhi and major highways including NH-44, NH-10, NH-48, NE-5, NH-709B, and the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, via the Urban Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway.

Calling it the “foundation for the Delhi of the future,” CM Gupta said the project would commence early next year and reflects her government’s commitment to a congestion-free and clean Delhi.