Delhi Jal Board to launch software to boost efficiency, time

NEW DELHI: In a bid to eliminate delays and boost efficiency in Delhi Jal Board projects, Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced the development of a dedicated software module for real-time project monitoring.

The initiative aims to ensure that all infrastructure projects under the department are completed on schedule, with clear accountability at every stage.

According to officials, the digital platform will track the daily status, progress, deadlines, and responsible officers for each project. The software is intended to not only streamline coordination across departments but also flag delays early and fix responsibility immediately.

“The people of Delhi deserve timely services. Project delays erode public trust. That’s why we’ve decided to leverage technology for daily monitoring, clear accountability, and on-time completion,” said Verma. “Our goal is transparency, responsibility, and results.”

The module will follow a structured workflow system, defining each project phase, setting deadlines, and assigning specific officers to each task. All updates will be recorded on a centralized portal, accessible to officials for real-time tracking.