Why your cactus gets the monsoon blues

Cacti might look like tough, spiky warriors of the plant world — but don’t be fooled. Come monsoon, they turn into total drama queens. One unexpected downpour, and you’ll find your cactus sulking in a corner (read: rotting from the roots up). These desert darlings hate excess water almost as much as we hate soggy socks. So if you’re the kind who lovingly leaves all your plants out in the rain, your cactus will probably file for planticide.

Popular varieties

You’ll often find Opuntia species such as Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia microdasys, Cereus types like Selenicereus grandiflorus, and the classic golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) gracing balconies and living rooms.

#FunFact

All cacti are succulents! The term cactus comes from the Greek word kaktos, meaning a spiny plant. Those spines are more than a fashion statement — they protect against hungry herbivores, trap moisture from the cool night air, and help reflect heat during blistering days.