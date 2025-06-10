Why your cactus gets the monsoon blues

Cacti might look like tough, spiky warriors of the plant world — but don’t be fooled. Come monsoon, they turn into total drama queens. One unexpected downpour, and you’ll find your cactus sulking in a corner (read: rotting from the roots up). These desert darlings hate excess water almost as much as we hate soggy socks. So if you’re the kind who lovingly leaves all your plants out in the rain, your cactus will probably file for planticide.
Popular varieties
You’ll often find Opuntia species such as Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia microdasys, Cereus types like Selenicereus grandiflorus, and the classic golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) gracing balconies and living rooms.
#FunFact
All cacti are succulents! The term cactus comes from the Greek word kaktos, meaning a spiny plant. Those spines are more than a fashion statement — they protect against hungry herbivores, trap moisture from the cool night air, and help reflect heat during blistering days.
Why grow them?
Low maintenance: Think of cacti as the introverts of the plant world. They don’t ask for much — just some sunlight and a drink once every two weeks. In return, they bring structure, style, and are the stars of any terrarium DIY.
Watch out for
Overwatering woes: Cacti don’t like clingy plant parents. Water them too much, and they’ll quite literally give up on life. These are slow growers, so no amount of extra fertiliser or TLC will make them shoot up faster. In fact, it might backfire.
Pro tip
If you live in a dry region, play to their strengths! Create a striking succulent garden with coloured gravel, chunky stones, quirky ceramic props, and a selection of cacti. It’s low effort, monsoon-proof (with a little shelter), and irresistibly Instagrammable.