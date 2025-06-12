Ex-minister calls for empowered body to revive Chandni Chowk’s heritage

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday met Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood to discuss comprehensive development and heritage revival of Chandni Chowk.

Goel strongly advocated for transforming the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) into a full-fledged statutory authority, similar to the New Delhi Municipal Council, to address the challenges faced by Old Delhi.

Calling the current SRDC a “toothless corporation,” Goel highlighted its lack of legislative backing, planning control, and enforcement powers, which severely hampers its ability to implement meaningful change.

He underscored pressing issues such as heritage degradation, traffic congestion, encroachments, and pollution, emphasising the need for a powerful, dedicated statutory body to tackle them effectively.

Goel proposed a multi-pronged strategy to conserve heritage while promoting sustainable development. He stressed the importance of incentives for private owners of heritage buildings, many of whom lack resources for restoration. His proposals included property tax rebates, matching grants, low-interest restoration loans, and technical guidance.

He also suggested awards like ‘Best Conserved Haveli’ and easing licensing norms for adaptive reuse, encouraging the transformation of havelis into cultural spaces like museums, cafes, or boutique hotels.

He noted this approach would not only protect Delhi’s architectural legacy but also boost tourism, support traditional crafts, and create a vibrant conservation ecosystem.