Many ‘Bhoomiheen’ as 300 homes reduced to rubble in South Delhi’s Govindpuri

NEW DELHI: Manoj Kumar sits on the rubble of what was once his home, a broken umbrella in hand to shield himself from the scorching sun.

He is guarding his possessions, buried underneath the debris, from scavengers. “I have asked the bulldozer operators to help lift the debris so I can collect my belongings, but they seem to be too busy,” said the 47-year-old cloth merchant.

Manoj’s home was the first of the 300 jhuggis that were demolished in the Bhoomiheen camp, a JJ cluster in south Delhi’s Govindpuri, on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the camp encroaches upon 5 acres of DDA land. The demolition began around 5 am, with five bulldozers deployed at the site. A significant police presence was maintained to avoid any law and order issues.

Although over 3,000 families resided in the camp, only 1,862 families have been deemed eligible for rehabilitation. “I have mountains of paperwork proving that my family has been living here since 1985, but they have still denied my application for rehabilitation,” said Manoj as tears well up in his eyes, his wife and son trying in vain to console him.