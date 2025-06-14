Walled City parks: No green, no play in Delhi’s new ‘formal’ gardens

NEW DELHI: Over the past 18 months, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the redevelopment of three major parks in the Walled City area, alongside Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Kranti Udyan, a 10-acre park, was inaugurated in January, this year.

Sadbhavana Park, an 11-acre formal garden, was opened on June 11 by L-G VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta, and a Mughal style revamp of four smaller green pockets around the Red Fort initiated in early 2024.

The new developments offer walkers and fitness enthusiasts wide promenades, formal lawns, amphitheatres, gym nodes and open air spaces. “This garden will provide much needed open recreational avenues in Delhi, especially to the people of Daryaganj and Old Delhi areas,” noted a DDA official at the Sadbhavana Park launch. L-G Saxena echoed this, promising Delhi “clean, open areas,” predicting that within five years, “Delhi will be so beautiful everyone will praise the decisions taken”.