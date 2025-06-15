Delhi court discharges man in Australia murder case over mistaken identity

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has discharged a man who was arrested for an alleged murder that took place in Redfern, Australia, back in 2003. The court said it was a case of mistaken identity after forensic experts confirmed his fingerprints did not match the crime records.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi passed the order on June 13, freeing 37-year-old Mohammed Basheeruddin from the proceedings after examining the fingerprint analysis.

“On June 12, 2025, the report of the CFSL was received in sealed condition. Today, the report is opened in the open court. As per the report, the fingerprints of Mohammad Basheeruddin, who was arrested on May 17, 2025, are different from the fingerprints of the original FC (fugitive criminal),” the judge said on Friday.