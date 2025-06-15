Nearly 4,000 PGT posts lying vacant in government schools: RTI

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government having recently launched a recruitment drive for teachers in the forthcoming 75 CM Shri schools, the vacancies in some government schools are likely to increase. The Directorate of Education last week invited applications from current government school teachers for transfer to these schools through a special interface process.

As per an RTI received by the newspaper from the Directorate of Education, the number of sanctioned teaching posts for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) is 17,058, while the current vacancies for PGT posts are nearly 4,000 in the city’s government schools.

Seeking anonymity, one of the government school teachers from Old Delhi said, “Once these transfers are done to the selected CM Shri schools, the number of vacant posts in a particular school will go up. For example, we currently have a vacancy of seven teachers, and three teachers have been selected for CM Shri schools. Our vacancy will go up to ten. This new programme will not benefit any of us technically until we fill the current vacant positions at the earliest.”