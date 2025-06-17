Delhi government to distribute pension to beneficiaries from July

NEW DELHI: Pension distribution for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the city is expected to start from the first week of July, officials from the Social Welfare Department said.

The officials added that the verification process to identify new eligible and ineligible beneficiaries is in its final stage and is likely to be completed by next week.

The department had launched a district-wise door-to-door survey to verify applications under the old age and disability pension schemes. The process included background checks and verification of bank details to ensure the authenticity of applicants.

In December 2024, the department invited applications from senior citizens eligible for the pension scheme. While the scheme has a cap of 5.3 lakh beneficiaries aged 60 and above, only 4.3 lakh have been registered so far.

The online portal for applications was closed after receiving 80,000 applications. Applicants were also required to submit a recommendation from their area legislator at the time of applying. Over five months have passed since the applications were submitted. Officials said each form is being thoroughly checked to ensure the applicant meets the eligibility criteria.

“Instructions have been issued by social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh to expedite the process so that eligible beneficiaries start receiving their pensions without further delay,” said officials.

To assist new applicants, an officer will be posted at the pension window in every office of the department to help them fill out the application forms on the spot, officials added. Meanwhile, the department has initiated a re-verification drive.

Re-verification drive for all beneficiaries

The Social Welfare Department recently initiated a re-verification drive for all ongoing schemes to identify genuine beneficiaries, officials said. According to them, all District Social Welfare Officers have been instructed to attend District Development Committee meetings and verify status reports through on-ground inspections.