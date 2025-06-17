Rains lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues safety advisory

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by hail, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-70 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

The IMD has also issued a moderate thunderstorm warning, highlighting potential impacts and safety measures for the public.

According to the IMD advisory, intense lightning may pose a risk to life, especially in open areas.

Traffic disruptions are likely, and flight or train services may face delays. There is also a risk to livestock and people working outdoors. It also mentioned that residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Electrical appliances should be unplugged to prevent damage from lightning surges.

People have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees or metal structures and using mobile phones outdoors during lightning activity.