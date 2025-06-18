Delhi man held for duping woman of Rs 29 lakh

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 29 lakh on the pretext of an online investment scheme, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chothmal Saini, revealed that he was running a school at a loss since the Covid period and provided bank accounts to fraudsters on a commission basis.

According to the complaint, the woman was introduced to a part-time online job through a social media platform. Initially, she deposited money into multiple bank accounts given by the fraudsters. Equivalent amounts were shown as credited on a fake trading website, which encouraged her to continue investing.

She invested Rs 29 lakh, and her “profits” grew to crores. However, when she tried to withdraw the earnings, she was denied and realised she had been duped.

“Raids were conducted in Sikar and Jaipur. One mobile phone used by the fraudster was recovered,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel, adding that other accused have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them.