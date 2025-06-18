'We are on our own': Despite being vital to Delhi's food supply, Okhla Mandi struggles due to government neglect

NEW DELHI: At break of dawn, as the capital lazily sheds its slumber, the Okhla Mandi situated at the heart of South Delhi begins to stir. Large trucks loaded with fresh produce rumble into the scene, gently rolling over the detritus of the previous day, as it adds to the growing congestion on the narrow lanes leading into the market. Within minutes, the sprawling wholesale market would come to lide, with shouting vendors, haggling customers, the smell of fruits and vegetables at various stages of freshness – the lifeblood of commerce in full swing.

This bustling mandi, one of the largest fruit and vegetable markets in the national capital, is a vital node in the city’s food supply chain. But as essential as it is, the market presents a trade-off to the thousands who rely on it for their daily bread – vendors and buyers alike.

“You either come early and jostle with the crowds, or come later and fend off the leftovers,” said Mehboob Alam, a restaurant supplier from Lajpat Nagar, as he carefully selected crates of onions.

“By 9 am, the best produce is already gone.”