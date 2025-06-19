Posters removed from 327 Delhi metro sites, 53 FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: In compliance with the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Metro has filed an FIR against 53 individuals and organisations. So far, 327 sites across the metro network have been cleared of illegal posters and banners. The campaign marks a significant step toward giving the capital a cleaner and dignified look.
To maintain the cleanliness and aesthetics of the capital, Gupta had earlier instructed officials from all concerned departments to take strict legal action under the Anti-Defacement Act against anyone who puts up unauthorised posters and banners on public property.
According to the information provided by the Delhi Metro, unauthorised posters and graffiti are being swiftly removed. The contractors have been instructed to restore the walls to their original condition. In addition, legal action is being initiated under the Anti-Defacement Act 2007 against those responsible.
To support this drive, the DMRC has constituted a special monitoring team that keeps a close watch on metro stations and related structures. According to the DMRC’s report, posters and banners have been removed from 327 sites to date. The Delhi Metro has also ensured that, after cleaning, the metro walls will be coated with special anti-carbonation paint to reduce the risk of future damage. Furthermore, plans are underway to decorate select metro station walls with artistic designs to enhance visual appeal.
The chief minister appreciated the initiative, stating, “Delhi Metro is the pride of our capital. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep it clean and beautiful. This move by Delhi Metro will not only preserve its aesthetic value but also raise awareness among citizens that defacing public property is unacceptable.”
The CM also emphasised that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorised posters, banners, garbage, and debris on public property. She said, “Every department and officer will now be held accountable, and with proper coordination, the campaign to keep Delhi clean and beautiful will move forward with full force.”
The CM added that departments like PWD, MCD, NDMC and others can no longer shift responsibility, as joint accountability has now been clearly established at every level.
She said, “We want Delhi Metro to be more than just a means of transport. We want it to be a place where people can experience beauty and cleanliness. The government is taking all possible steps toward this.”
She also appealed to the citizens of Delhi to refrain from damaging metro property and actively support the campaign. “Delhi belongs to all of us, and keeping it clean and beautiful is our shared responsibility. And such strict activities would continue,” she concluded.