Three arrested in Delhi for siphoning off Rs 7 lakhs using stolen phone

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for stealing a mobile phone from a person inside a bus and transferring over Rs 7 lakh from the victim’s accounts after creating a fake UPI ID, police said on Thursday. The accused spent the money on trips to Dehradun, Haridwar, and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

They have been identified as Aman (25), Karthikay (25), residents of Mohan Garden, and Prince Yadav (20), a resident of Nangloi. On May 29, the complainant registered a case with the Najafgarh police station. He stated that on May 24, someone stole his phone from inside a bus. On May 28, when he checked his bank accounts, he found Rs 7.20 lakh had been withdrawn from his three accounts fraudulently, a officer said.

“The investigation revealed that most of the monetary transactions were carried out in Uttrakhand, and a mobile number used during UPI transactions was in the name of Shyam Kumar. When contacted, Kumar stated that he had made the transaction at the behest of Shashank, who was reportedly in Uttarakhand,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The trail led the police to Karthikay, who was apprehended and interrogated. He disclosed that his friend, Aman, who had gone to Uttarakhand, needed money. He had facilitated the transaction for him. At his instance, Aman and Prince Yadav were also arrested. Three accused, Danny, Ritik, and Sumit, are yet to be arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, the DCP said.

Aman and Prince disclosed that on May 24, they, along with their friends Danny, Ritik, and Sumit, stole a mobile phone from the bus near Delhi Gate. The stolen phone was unlocked, and a copy of the complainant’s Aadhaar card, which was stored inside the mobile phone, was used to create a forged UPI ID for the complainant. This ID was then linked to the complainant’s three bank accounts,