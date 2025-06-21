High-pressure automatic misting systems to fight year-round air pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi has rolled out high-pressure automatic misting systems at key stretches in the city, including Lodhi Road and parts of Dwarka, in a bid to reduce road dust and combat air pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday reviewed the misting units installed along a 560-metre stretch of Lodhi Road, a project officials say is part of a broader push to adopt tech-driven solutions for cleaner air in the national capital.

“Delhi is transforming. We are deploying bold, data-driven and technology-backed solutions to fight air pollution,” the minister said. “The misting system is one such innovation that will serve as a benchmark for other cities.”

The Lodhi Road installation includes 15 poles, each fitted with 30 high-pressure brass and stainless steel nozzles. Operating at 40 BAR pressure, each nozzle sprays ultra-fine mist at 2.8 litres per hour. The system is powered by a 10 HP misting pump and supported by RO units, water tanks, pipelines, and a centralised control panel. The project cost stands at `34 lakh.

Similar installations are operational or underway at Africa Avenue (850 metres) and Shanti Path (900 metres), with 30 poles each. Plans are in place to expand the system to over 25 major roads, including Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road, Tilak Marg, and Khan Market.

The misting systems are part of a wider air quality management effort that includes 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, 200 mechanical sweepers, and 70 electric litter pickers. Commercial buildings over 3,000 sq. m. have been directed to install rooftop anti-smog guns. Monitoring is done via GPS, cameras, and AI tools, particularly at construction and demolition sites. “This is not just a new government, it’s a new era of accountability and action,” Sirsa said.