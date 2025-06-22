Two held for fake GST firm racket in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men, including a lawyer, were arrested for allegedly running a racket of fake GST firms and issuing bogus bills to enable fraudulent tax settlements in southwest Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused—Sandeep from Panipat and Inderpal, a lawyer from Burari—used genuine documents like PAN and Aadhaar cards to register fake GST firms, said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel.

The fraud was uncovered after a complainant found two GST numbers issued in his name without consent. Investigation confirmed the GST data and revealed fictitious firm addresses.

Sandeep, arrested in Panipat, admitted to working with Inderpal for seven years. Inderpal, arrested later from Kairana, said they bought GST firms with SIMs and credentials for `25,000–30,000 and generated fake bills.