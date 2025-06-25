Four killed, three injured in Delhi chemical factory fire

NEW DELHI: Four people have died and three were injured after a massive fire broke out at a factory near Rithala metro station in Rohini area, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services said that they received information regarding the incident at 7.25 pm on Tuesday and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in order to douse the blaze.

Later, more vehicles were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control around 9 am.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening. They received information that a fire broke out in a factory at Rana Complex, gate number 2, Rithala, where some people were trapped inside and efforts were being made to rescue them.

When police reached the spot, it was found that there was a four-floor building in which readymade bags and plastic bags are being made at the ground floor and the first floor.

The owner of the building, Suresh Bansal, and his son Nitin Bansal, were running factory on the ground floor and the first floor. The second floor rented out to one Anand, who was doing some fabric work there, and the top floor and the third floor area being used as a godown, which was rented out to Rakesh Arora (69), who was dealing in disposal article works, a senior police officer said.

Three injured peple, including Nitin and Rakesh who sustained 80% burn injuries, and another worker, Virender, with minor burns, were rescued and taken to BSA Hospital. Later, Nitin and Rakesh were shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment.

Around 1.15 am on Wednesday, the firemen removed three charred bodies from first floor. Later, one more charred body was recovered from top floor of the building.